Authors attracted to Whanganui for literary festival

Literary Festival committee members (from left) Linda Johnstone, Kat Schroyens, Mary-Ann Ewing and Joan Rosier-Jones (patron). Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Whanganui Literary Festival will be held later this year.

The biennial event attracts authors, writers and readers eager to impart and absorb knowledge of their chosen craft.

The 11 members of the Whanganui Literary Festival Trust and committee have been organising authors and preparing a programme well in advance of the September / October festival.

Trust chairwoman Mary-Ann Ewing says nine authors have accepted an invitation to speak at the event.

"We have got Deborah Challinor coming, and she writes historical novels. She's very popular," says Mary-Ann.

Tom Sainsbury, satirist, actor and social media star is also coming.

"Mary Holm, who is a financial adviser, is on Radio NZ, has a book coming out in March, she's coming."

Other authors are Pip Adam, who won the Acorn Foundation Prize for Fiction in 2018 for her novel The New Animals and has other works to her credit; Brannavan Gnanalingam, a lawyer specialising in property, litigation and debt recovery, and is the author of several works of fiction; David Hill, reviewer, journalist, author and playwright; Christine Leunens, author of Caging Skies, on which the film Jo Jo Rabbit was based; Cynric Temple Camp, pathologist and writer of true macabre tales; Hinemoa Elder, youth forensic psychiatrist, television presenter and author.

Choosing authors to invite to the festival is not as hard as it seems.

"There are always new writers coming up," says trust patron Joan Rosier-Jones. "Pip Adam wasn't around when we started in 2006. There are all sorts of people coming up through the ranks."

"There is a responsibility to get unknowns or young, up and coming ... it's a balancing act," says trustee Linda Johnstone.

Well-known authors are needed to spark the public's interest, but new writers today will be established writers tomorrow.

"The word is out that this is a good festival to come to," says Joan.

She says the boutique, intimate festival appeals and authors get to spend the weekend and meet fellow writers.

"A lot of the authors fall in love with Whanganui," says Mary-Ann.

She says this year they are looking for sponsorship to assist with costs. Sponsors would be recognised in all publicity.

Part of the programme is the Fringe Festival, which will include — back by popular demand — the literary quiz.

"The panel discussion at Article last time was successful," says Mary-Ann. "The topic last time was 'When bad people produce great art'."

This year will include a Murder Mystery, says Kat Schroyens. "And a children's quiz."

Book illustrating will be part of the festival, including a workshop for adults at Lockett Gallery in Guyton St.

"Lesley Stead [of Paige's Book Gallery and Lockett Gallery] is very supportive of us," says Mary-Ann.

"We're going to ask the public to write a little piece, and they're going to be in the library and in windows all around town," says Joan.

Open mic poetry is also part of the plan, in which members of the public get to read their own work.

"And there's the Human Library," says Kat. "People who have a story to tell can be 'borrowed' by other people. There are lots of people in Whanganui who have a special story to tell ..."

Each storyteller will engage with a small group of people who have booked a story session.

"We're working closely with Space Studio and Gallery, Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui Regional Museum, Whanganui District Library ... Whanganui & Partners is being extremely helpful with advice and funding," says Mary-Ann. "We're working really closely with the community."

Whanganui Literary Festival is held from September 29 to October 10.