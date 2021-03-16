Authors read aloud their work at Whanganui Open Studios event

Joan Rosier-Jones' master class will be reading from their current projects in Works-In-Progress. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Artists Open Studios is not all about visual art.

Works in Progress is an event where writers are presenting their words, reading aloud from their current writing projects.

The event is led by author and writing teacher Joan Rosier-Jones, patron of the Whanganui Literary Festival Trust.

"I'd always considered literature to be one of the arts, and it is an art." Joan says there has always been a kind of separation of visual art and literature.

"I have this particular group, my master class … an interesting, diverse group of readings.

"Some are writing memoirs; there are two younger women who are writing sort of sassy fiction; one person is writing her husband's memoir, highlighting the treatment of the Army band in its early days."

She says a couple of the class are writing comedy and another is writing a handbook for social workers. "It's talking about her career as well, and what to do and what not to do in the service of counselling. She writes very well."

Joan says they will all be shortish readings and generally self-contained.

Details

What: Works-In-Progress, hosted by Whanganui Literary Festival Trust.

When: Saturday, March 27, 5pm.

Where: Alexander Library, Queens Park

Cost: Koha. Booking not required.