Mana Man mentors Mahanga Williams (left), Richie Faavesi, and Tony Waikato. Photo / Supplied

A mentorship programme to support men supporting men in Whanganui is launching on Monday.

Founded in 2020, Mana Man is an initiative focused on changing the attitudes and behaviours of men through weekly live discussion videos and in-person closed sessions.

The initiative recently received $30,000 in seed funding from the Ministry of Social Development, which has gone towards developing the 101-Mana Man Mentorship Program (MMMP).

Mana Man founder Mahanga Williams said the program was a 12-week online and in-person program supporting men to prevent violence, suicide, sexual abuse, drug use, alcohol abuse, depression and gambling addictions.

Williams said the MMMP was free, with resources provided to support men on their healing journeys and to build a team of men to become mentors themselves.

"The programme will provide men with knowledge, skills and support strategies towards solutions that aim to prevent [the] negative behaviours of violence, suicide, sexual abuse, drug use, and alcohol and gambling addictions."

He said being vulnerable would lead to developing a 'growth culture' among men.

"Our sessions will come from a place of life experienced, sharing truths and real-life stories collaboratively."

The programme is centred around four kaupapa Māori principles, Williams said: pono, tika, aroha and whanaungatanga.

"These principles will be the anchor and marker in how we engage and deliver the 101-MMMP."

Williams said the result would be more men committed to making positive behavioural changes, asking for help, practicing self-care and holding each other to account.

He said Mana Man merchandise would be presented to graduates as taonga [treasures].

"Graduates will wear the Mana Man tees in public with pride by making themselves accountable."

Mana Man mentor Richie Faavesi said it had become much bigger than the group thought it could.

"I've helped run men's programmes before, and there was a need for men still trying to find the courage to come to these group sessions."

He said many men had seen the online Mana Man content and sent them messages expressing thanks and support, without walking through the door of the in-person session.

"So, the online panels are topics men find hard to talk about, but they can sit in the comfort of their own homes."

Faavesi said often men found it hard to pinpoint what they were going through.

"But when they hear one of us talking about what we've gone through and how we've healed, people gravitate towards that because they want that for themselves."

He said the conversations with men were raw and real.

"Often when we talk about our experiences, people say they are currently going through something one of us is talking about from five years ago.

"I've got a pretty colourful background - I'm an ex-gang member and I've been in and out of jail," he said

"And you can see the joy in their eyes when they find out that they can change, too."

Faavesi said most of the men they would connect with were going through a lot of jealousy.

"And it gets heightened because they have a lot of mistrust. Not in their partners, but in their lives."

Often people look at the behaviours without looking at the contributing factors of what's really going on underneath.

The first session is at Te Ao Hou Marae on Monday at 7pm.