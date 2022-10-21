Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's distilling sector gathering steam as two companies launch

Mike Tweed
By
6 mins to read
Vaughan Campbell's distilling journey began at the age of 18. Photo / Bevan Conley

Vaughan Campbell's distilling journey began at the age of 18. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bespoke distilling is gaining traction in Whanganui, with gin and vodka leading the way onto menus across the country.

Vaughan Campbell is a mechanic and engine builder by day but nearly every other waking moment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle