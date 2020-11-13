Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Lynn Hurst's intricate artworks on display at WHMilbank Gallery

3 minutes to read

Every object in Lynn Hurst's works has been scanned and arranged into brand new compositions. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Lynn Hurst considers the painstaking work she put into her new latest exhibition to be "almost abnormal behaviour".

The Whanganui artist is exhibiting her new collection Gambling Paradise at the WHMilbank Gallery.

Hurst moved to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.