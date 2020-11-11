Feedback sought on trial upgrade for Waverley's main street

South Taranaki District Council is seeking feedback on plans to enhance Wereroa Rd, Waverley's main street. Photo / File

A new look for Waverley's main street could include horseracing-themed pavement art, a pedestrian courtesy crossing point and two "gateways" to slow traffic entering the town from State Highway 3.

South Taranaki District Council has funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Innovative Streets Pilot Fund for projects in Waverley and Eltham to test safer crossing points, slow down traffic and make the towns more welcoming and vibrant. Both projects are a trial.

After feedback and workshops on the draft plans, and modifications made after input from the community, Waka Kotahi safety engineers and trucking associations, the council is now seeking feedback on the final draft plans, the council's community development manager Claire Symes said.

"We've had pretty positive reaction from the communities," Symes said.

"The racing artwork was suggested by the community and picked up by the designers.

"We had a co-design workshop in Eltham [on Tuesday] and there's one in Waverley tonight [Wednesday]. It will be good to get more feedback when it's installed."

There are plans for a courtesy crossing between the Waverley town centre and Baptist Church. Vehicles will have priority but there will be raised rubber speed cushions to slow traffic, a central refuge bay for pedestrians and a cycle lane to further narrow the road. New 25km/h signs will be installed before the speed cushions.

The crossing point will have racing-themed art to celebrate Waverley's racing history.

The final draft plan includes thresholds being installed about 100 metres either side of the crossing to help slow traffic. The road will be narrowed by removing parking spaces and putting in planters, plus adding a cycle lane. The roadway will have a high friction surface and lane will be edged with audible tactile pavers.

The plan includes new signs directing visitors to the public parking area behind the Baptist Church.

The "street treatments" will be installed in February/March for a trial period and monitored so adjustments can be made if needed.

"Whether the treatments will be installed permanently will be dependent on feedback from the community, businesses and Waka Kotahi during the project installation to see if the treatments are successfully alleviating the issues identified in the Town Masterplans which were developed last year, including the speed of the traffic through the central business areas, unsafe crossing points and lack of a town heart."

The budget for the Waverley and Eltham projects is $450,000, with 90 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi and 10 per cent by the council.

The final draft plan is on display at the LibraryPlus until November 20 and residents can give their thoughts on the draft plans there, email them to cdunit@stdc.govt.nz or phone 0800 111 323. A feedback form and the final draft plans are also available on the council website www.southtaranaki.com