Whanganui Chronicle

Lockdown babies: Whanganui couple share joy of birth in the time of Covid

3 minutes to read
Paddy and Hera Monaghan are loving being parents to their "lockdown baby" Hōhepa. Photo / Bevan Conley Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

A national lockdown baby boom has bypassed Whanganui, with the local birth rate decreasing slightly.

Information from Stats NZ last year showed that Aotearoa was experiencing an increased birth rate, prompting the term "lockdown baby"

