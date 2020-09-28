Local Focus: Whanganui candidates defend their credibility in a crisis

Local Focus asked National, Labour and Green candidates for Whanganui what gives their party credibility to lead New Zealand out of the upcoming Covid-induced recession.

"The Labour-led government has led an incredibly strong response in terms of responding to Covid health crisis," said Steph Lewis, for Labour. "We are in an incredibly privileged position in New Zealand when you look at our overseas counterparts. Our economy, thanks to the decisions to go hard and go early, our economies have been able to open up much faster than many countries overseas, because of the strong health response."

MP for Whanganui and National Party candidate Harete Hipango says it is experience.