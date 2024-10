Candidates talk jobs and community. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

In this Local Focus video, we asked Whanganui's Labour, Green and National candidates what they believe to be the single biggest issue facing their electorate.

Steph Lewis has a straight-forward answer: "Jobs, jobs, jobs."

Alan Clay said the Covid crisis is pulling Whanganui together as a community. And it shows the power of creative communities and activities.

"You get to know your neighbours and you express yourself, and in that process, you build friends and community."