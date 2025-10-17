Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Local elections 2025: Voter turnout in Whanganui the best since 2016

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Voter turnout in Whanganui was 46.44% in 2022 - in 2025 it's more than 50%.

Voter turnout in Whanganui was 46.44% in 2022 - in 2025 it's more than 50%.

Voter turnout for Whanganui District Council’s local election finished at 50.32%, the best result since 2016.

In the mayoral race, final results put incumbent Andrew Tripe on 9147 votes, well ahead of councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay (5286) and Peter Oskam (1895).

The only non-council member vying for the mayoralty, Greg McPhee,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save