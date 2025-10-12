“It’ll be someone I can trust fully, who can chair meetings when required and who can be out in the community when I’m not there.”
Tripe said he expected an announcement regarding the future of the New Zealand International Pilot Academy (NZICPA) to be made soon.
Earlier this year, the academy was investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority and the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, with its fleet grounded.
The Chronicle then reported that the Ōamaru-based New Zealand Airline Academy was negotiating with the council about expanding its operations into Whanganui, by setting up a base then purchasing the NZICPA.
“I’m hopeful it’s not too far away. There has been a lot of hard work by a lot of people to get us to this point,” Tripe said.
There were five “very good” candidates on the shortlist to take over from outgoing chief executive David Langford.
“There will certainly be no mandate for change for her to do things,” Tripe said.
“She’ll be holding the fort but we’re very lucky to have her.”
