Tripe said having a low rates rise in 2025-26 (an average 2.2%) would have helped councillors get re-elected.

“But it’s got to be more than that. We’ve also made decisions with the community in mind. I feel we have listened.”

A 150-day programme would get under way this week, he said.

“We’ll look back a little bit to acknowledge where we’ve come from, what we’ve done well and what we could improve on.

“But also to take forward a plan that balances fiscal responsibility with creating an even better place to live, and that’s a fine balance.”

Tripe said he was in a different position than when first elected: “I needed to build a plane and fly it at the same time.”

“Now, I’ve got three years of experience under my belt.

“Obviously, I’m really keen to see some of my aspirations and focus areas go through, but I’m also keen to hear what councillors have to say.”

On the campaign trail, Tripe advocated for a range of initiatives, including starting a Whanganui investment fund and the Whanganui School of Design and Technology, and partnering with Air Chathams to establish a flight route from Whanganui to Christchurch.

Andrew Tripe (right) was up against Josh Chandulal-Mackay (centre), Peter Oskam (left) and Greg McPhee (not pictured) for the Whanganui mayoralty. Photo / Mike Tweed

He said a number of mayors around the country had been ousted after this year’s elections.

“It just shows that we’ve done a really good job.

“I was never running against the other candidates. My campaign was about what’s best for Whanganui.”

No decision had been made about the deputy mayor, he said.

“It’ll be someone I can trust fully, who can chair meetings when required and who can be out in the community when I’m not there.”

Tripe said he expected an announcement regarding the future of the New Zealand International Pilot Academy (NZICPA) to be made soon.

Earlier this year, the academy was investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority and the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, with its fleet grounded.

The Chronicle then reported that the Ōamaru-based New Zealand Airline Academy was negotiating with the council about expanding its operations into Whanganui, by setting up a base then purchasing the NZICPA.

“I’m hopeful it’s not too far away. There has been a lot of hard work by a lot of people to get us to this point,” Tripe said.

There were five “very good” candidates on the shortlist to take over from outgoing chief executive David Langford.

Langford, who departs at the end of this week, will be replaced by Barbara McKerrow in an interim position.

“There will certainly be no mandate for change for her to do things,” Tripe said.

“She’ll be holding the fort but we’re very lucky to have her.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.