Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aviation: Air Chathams buoyed by $30m Government loan policy

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Air Chathams CEO Duane Emeny says Whanganui remains the airline's strongest North Island route. Photo/ NZME

Air Chathams CEO Duane Emeny says Whanganui remains the airline's strongest North Island route. Photo/ NZME

Air Chathams’ boss is pleased with the possibility of Government loans for regional airlines, but said “the devil will always be in the detail”.

On September 1, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Associate Transport Minister James Meager announced that up to $30 million in loans would be available, to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save