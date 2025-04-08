Air Chathams began providing a service between Whanganui and Auckland in 2016. Photo / NZME
Air Chathams is looking to build on its services to regional New Zealand. As part of NZME’s On The Up campaign, chief operating officer Duane Emeny reveals a deal with Air New Zealand is in the works to improve regional connectivity.
Partnership talks are under way between Air New Zealand and Air Chathams after Covid-19 scuppered previous plans.
An interline agreement would allow customers to book Air Chathams connecting flights through Air NZ, creating one itinerary and eliminating the need to recheck luggage.
“A South Island link is something our community has sought for a long time and will also be of benefit to our visitor sector.”
However, there was “plenty to work through”.
“The next step is a business case to determine high-level feasibility.”
