“A recruitment process will start very soon in the search for a permanent chief executive role.”

McKerrow was chief operating officer at the Wellington council before becoming its chief executive.

She finished at the end of January after nine years.

Before that, she worked for the New Plymouth District Council for 31 years, including nine years as chief executive.

In 2023, she received the Distinguished Management Award from Taituarā - Local Government Professionals Aotearoa.

McKerrow told the Chronicle she began at the New Plymouth council as a librarian.

“Every time I thought it was time for something different, a new opportunity would arise, and I ended up having this wonderful career there and experienced every part of council work,” she said.

She said she had been coaching council leaders since leaving Wellington.

“Then, this opportunity arose. I love local government and I think Whanganui is a great city.

“It will be an exciting new adventure for me.”

She said she would not look to extend her stay at the council beyond the interim period.

“I see my job as helping the organisation maintain the momentum, keep things stable and enjoy my time there.”

Her tenure at the New Plymouth council meant she had a lot to do with Whanganui counterparts over the years, McKerrow said.

“The rural and provincial sector of local government is a really enjoyable one and everyone gets together on a regular basis to share troubles and opportunities.

“I’m really impressed with the work they’ve done to develop the Sarjeant art gallery.

“Whanganui is having its time, I think. It has a great reputation for its creativity.”

Langford worked at the New Plymouth council before beginning his Whanganui role at the end of 2021.

“I was the chief executive who recruited him there, to work with us on our infrastructure,” McKerrow said.

“It’s been great to see him progress in the sector. I’m sure he’ll do really well over there and I wish him all the best.”

