The race for council seats is on with nominations confirmed for this year’s local body elections and multiple mayoral contenders around the region.
In Whanganui, incumbent Andrew Tripe will face councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay and Peter Oskam joined by Gregory McPhee.
There are 23 nominations for 10 seats in theGeneral Ward and five for two seats in the Māori Ward.
General Ward candidates are Philippa Baker-Hogan, Jason Bardell, Glenda Brown, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Julian Emmett, Ross Fallen, Awhi Haenga, Mike Hos, Tracey Jarman, Sandra Kyle, Michael Law, Gregory McPhee, Charlotte Melser, Michael Organ, Rob Oscroft, Peter Oskam, Scott Phillips, Jay Rerekura, Tony Sundman, Rob Vinsen, Robin Westley and Azian Z.
Māori Ward candidates are Kiritahi Firmin, Julie Herewini, Geoff Hipango, Hayden Potaka and Phil (Bear) Reweti.
Horizons Regional Council has two Whanganui seats, which will be contested by incumbent Alan Taylor, Martin Visser, Ben Fraser and Phill Haynes.
Nikki Riley is elected unopposed to Horizons’ Ruapehu seat, with Bruce Gordon, Gordon McKeller, Nigel Barker and Carl Netzler competing for two seats in Manawatū-Rangitīkei.
There are four mayoral candidates in the Rangitīkei District - incumbent Andy Watson, David Christison, John Hainsworth and Simon Loudon.
The Rangitīkei District’s Northern Ward has three candidates, Diana Baird, Peter Kipling-Arthur and Jeff Wong, for two seats, and the five Central Ward seats are being contested by eight candidates - Justin Adams, Alan Buckendahl, Christison, Fi Dalgety, Sandra Field, John Hainsworth, Bryan Hastings and Dave Wilson.
Incumbent Weston Kirton is up against councillors Lyn Neeson and Fiona Kahukua Hadley-Chase, and Grant Lethborg.
There are 14 candidates for Ruapehu’s General Ward (six seats) - Elise Adams, Roger Baker, John Chapman, Robyn Gram, Gary Griffin-Chappel, Viv Hoeta, Rhonda Kingston, Rabbit Nottage, Luke Pepper, Brenda Ralph, Elaine Reid, Sophie Stockbridge, Nicoleen Wessels, and Peter Zimmer.
Ruapehu’s Māori Ward (three seats) will be contested by Channey Iwikau, Korty Wilson, Hadley-Chase, Marilyn Davis, Simon Hepi and Kuru Ketu.
Incumbent Phil Nixon is up against Clem Coxhead for the South Taranaki mayoralty, with Cheryl Luke-Maraki elected unopposed in the Te Tai Tonga Māori Ward, and Leanne Horo and Caroline Waiwiri contesting the Te Kūrae Māori Ward.
Mark Bellringer, Karen Cave, Steffy Mackay and Tim Taylor are running in the Eltham-Kaponga General Ward (two seats).
Mark Northcott and Brian Rook are unopposed in the Pātea General Ward, and Janet Fleming, Aarun Langton and Bryan Roach are contesting the Taranaki Coastal General Ward (two seats).
