“With all that’s happening in the world, it’s easy to get jaded by politics,” he said.

“But the decisions made at local council level arguably have more impact on your daily life than any other level of politics.”

Final voting numbers in Whanganui have fluctuated over the past three elections, with 46.44% in 2022, 37.17% in 2019, and 53.95% in 2016.

In 2025, there are four candidates for the Whanganui mayoralty - incumbent Andrew Tripe, councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay and Peter Oskam, and Greg McPhee.

Twenty-three candidates are competing for 10 seats in Whanganui’s general ward, with five candidates for two seats in the Māori ward.

It is the first time the Māori ward will feature in Whanganui‘s local election.

In line with Government legislation, the public will vote to retain or disestablish the Māori ward alongside this year’s local election.

The outcome of that referendum will apply to the 2028 and 2031 elections.

Langford said elected councillors would make vitally important decisions, including road maintenance, water management, recycling and funding allocations for community facilities such as swimming pools, parks, sports facilities and libraries.

“So, if you care about Whanganui and its future, find an orange bin and make your vote count,” he said.

People who have not received voting papers or are not enrolled can cast a special vote by visiting the council’s main building on Guyton St before voting closes at midday on Saturday.

The council’s customer services area will be open until 7pm on Thursday and Friday.

Whanganui voting bin locations

Whanganui District Council office (Monday to Friday only) - 101 Guyton St

Four Square Castlecliff - 2 Bryce St

Four Square Riverview - 59 Anzac Parade

Four Square Whanganui East - 77 Moana St

Whanganui New World - 374 Victoria Ave

Pak’nSave - 167 Glasgow St

Woolworths Victoria Avenue - 433 Victoria Ave

Woolworths Trafalgar Square - 100 Taupō Quay

Gonville Library - 44 Abbott St

Davis Library - 1 Pukenamu Drive

Trafalgar Square - 100 Taupō Quay

Whanganui Hospital - 100 Heads Rd, Whanganui

Te Waipuna (Monday to Friday only) - 151 Guyton St, Whanganui

Te Oranganui (Monday to Friday only) - Terrace House, 133 Wicksteed Street, Whanganui

Splash Centre - 220 London St, Whanganui

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.