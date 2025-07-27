“In the words of Leslie Knope from (NBC sitcom) Parks and Recreation, when they shout at me, it’s just them caring really loudly.”

Langford said the past five years for local government had been intense, mostly due to the amount of change imposed on the sector, such as Three Waters and Local Water Done Well reforms and the Government’s plans to replace the Resource Management Act and Building Control Authority.

“Councils that come out the other side are going to look very different, and they are going to have to figure out their purpose and role in supporting the community,” he said.

“As New Zealand, we are one of the most centralised systems of government in the whole of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

“Our Government spends 93% of all taxes, and I think the average across most high income countries is more like a 70 (central) 30 (local) split.”

He said Government conversations around rates capping and focusing on the basics sounded good, but “what does that mean?”.

“Almost all our rates’ money is spent on core services already, and the bits that aren’t are the bits people really care about and fought to keep.

“We fund the Christmas Parade, and give $100,000 a year to surf lifesaving to help them patrol the beaches and keep our kids safe. That’s not core services.

“If we put caps on rates, these are the things that will get hit.”

The council achieved an average 2.2% rates rise for 2025/26, the lowest in the country.

David Langford (left) with Sarjeant Gallery director Andrew Clifford.

That was the culmination of the past 3.5 years of work, he said.

“The foundations we’ve laid here are going to serve the community well.

“Whoever comes in to replace me will like some things I’ve done and change some of them as well, but, hopefully, they’ll keep the momentum going.”

Langford said he would be disappointed if the district did not have the lowest rates increase next year as well, while still increasing investment in core infrastructure.

There was an 11% increase in the council’s infrastructure spend for 2025/26.

A major part of the council’s role was “building things”, whether it be fixing potholes or putting pipes in the ground, he said.

“There are a lot of armchair engineers out there, but it comes with the territory.

“Anybody who’s watched an episode of Bob The Builder thinks they know how to do my job better than I do.

“Like I said before, if you’re not up for the criticism, and you’re not prepared to rise above it, this job is not for you.”

Langford said challenges still lay ahead, such as the future of the NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy.

The facility is under investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority, although four planes have returned to service.

“It delivers around $10 million of GDP into our economy, but the goal was also to get a business paying landing fees at the airport, so the ratepayer doesn’t have to subsidise it as much.

“The intention was always to get it set up as an investment, and once it’s running, sell it.

“Now’s the time to hand it over to the private sector, but make sure we keep those benefits.”

He said his proudest achievements was forming a citizens’ assembly - “a bold move” - to tackle the future of outdoor swimming in the district, including the Whanganui East pool.

The assembly presented two recommendations at a council meeting this month, although the issue was left on the table until August 12.

“There’s a heap of lessons we’ve learned and when council does the next one, it’ll be a bit slicker and even better,” Langford said.

“For me, it was seeing the community step up and make the most of the opportunity, and really get engaged with an issue they care about.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.