Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How outgoing Whanganui council boss David Langford reflects on his tenure

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

David Langford says the last five years for local Government have been intense.

David Langford says the last five years for local Government have been intense.

Whanganui council boss David Langford hopes whoever takes over from him can “keep the momentum going”.

Langford, Whanganui District Council chief executive since December 2021, will depart for the United Kingdom in October to be director of highways, transportation and waste management at the Nottinghamshire County Council.

He said Whanganui

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save