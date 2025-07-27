David Langford says the last five years for local Government have been intense.
Whanganui council boss David Langford hopes whoever takes over from him can “keep the momentum going”.
Langford, Whanganui District Council chief executive since December 2021, will depart for the United Kingdom in October to be director of highways, transportation and waste management at the Nottinghamshire County Council.
He said Whanganuiwas a beautiful city, and he had enjoyed developing personal relationships with the community.
“If you’re going to do a job like mine, you’ve got to be prepared to take the rub,” he said.
“Some people will disagree with the decisions you’ve made, and won’t like you for it.
“There’s a heap of lessons we’ve learned and when council does the next one, it’ll be a bit slicker and even better,” Langford said.
“For me, it was seeing the community step up and make the most of the opportunity, and really get engaged with an issue they care about.”
