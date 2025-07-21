“Obviously, it’s something that’s come to the table and perhaps it’s happening around the rest of the country.”

Last month, Local Government New Zealand chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene told NZME more protection for elected members was something the organisation had been advocating for.

“The rise of fringe groups, anonymity of online forums and polarising coverage is feeding increasing abuse of people elected to both central and local government,” she said.

“As well as online threats, elected members have been physically threatened or confronted.”

Whanganui district councillor Ross Fallen said he was not surprised a camera had been added to elected members’ remuneration packages and he supported the decision.

“There are always going to be individuals who, for one reason or another, may single out a particular councillor, staff member or council in general.

“It’s increasing across the country, we know that.”

Earlier this year, a mock Molotov cocktail was left at the Whanganui council’s main building on Guyton St.

The Remuneration Authority sets guidelines on allowances and levels of pay for elected members, including Members of Parliament (MPs).

MPs are already entitled to security cameras.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said security cameras would not be allocated to councillors “like you would a laptop”.

“I would suggest it’s not appropriate at this stage,” he said.

“Having said that, I have been at risk on one or two occasions, and we’ve had to do more security on doors, for example, like thumb testing.

“There have been some issues but I wouldn’t, at any stage, consider that in the district I represent, there is a need for any cameras.”

He said ratepayers would have to foot the bill and that was “overkill”.

According to the Remuneration Authority, councils can reimburse expenses for a camera based on a security threat and risk assessment authorised by the local authority.

Fallen said he did not feel threatened in his home, but “the lack of cohesion in society” had increased post Covid-19.

“With the rise of groups like sovereign citizens, it’s a reality we are all facing.

“Somebody doing the normal course of their work as a public servant shouldn’t need it, but things can happen.”

The next local government triennium runs from 2025 to 2028, with nominations for this year’s election open until August 1.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.