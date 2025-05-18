Most of the incidents in February and March occurred at the council's main building on Guyton St. Photo / NZME
The delivery of a mock Molotov cocktail is the latest act of threatening behaviour directed at Whanganui‘s council.
In a report, Whanganui District Council health, safety and wellbeing manager Olivia McQuillan said during February and March, there were 12 behavioural incidents, mostly at the main council building on Guyton St.
Other than the Molotov cocktail, which was left at the site, several incidents involved serious threats, including verbal threats of violence and dangerous driving, it said.
“Coming to get a library book wouldn’t have too many issues, but then there is having to pay a fine or something like that.
“Councils across the country have experienced the same issues that we have.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.