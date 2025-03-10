Langford told the Whanganui Chronicle he recently received an email demanding he leave his office immediately and place himself under house arrest.
“If I didn’t, I would be taken to an undisclosed location. A kidnapping threat, I suppose.
“I didn’t take it seriously but that’s the kind of thing that is completely unnecessary and can be scary.”
Langford told the committee frontline council staff received quite a lot of training on de-escalation techniques, physical safety protocols and evacuation in the event of intruders or attackers entering the building.
While the number of incidents in her district was comparatively low, “we’re not immune,” she said.
“We’d like people to be mindful that most of our staff live in the community they serve.
“Showing kindness and respect to our staff can go a long way to achieving positive outcomes.”
A report from Ruapehu District Council people, capability and safety manager Lyn Hura said a staff member received support after being sexually harassed by a customer at the Taumarunui Reuse Centre last November.
“I’m happy to front up, have a discussion and answer those questions.”
Spoonley said council leadership had to make it clear to the community that abusive behaviour was unacceptable.
“We are all going to have to develop systems to provide safe working environments.
“For anybody in a public-facing role, this is now the new reality.
“How do we restore trust in one another and in our core institutions? That is the big challenge.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.