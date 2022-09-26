Whanganui mayoral candidate Andrew Tripe says he has the stuff to lead the council into a dynamic future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui mayoral candidate Andrew Tripe believes he has the right attributes and knowledge to aim for the top job despite never having served on a council.

"I know local government and I know the community," he said.

"I have worked with five councils and headed the amalgamation of Wellington city and regional councils' economic development agencies into their joint agency."

Tripe said he had been very much "embedded" within the council mechanisms during the contract.

He had also led strategy development for Palmerston North, Manawatū, and Tararua councils as well as the Whanganui District Council's Leading Edge Strategy which is now scheduled for review.

Tripe owns the Whanganui-based management consulting business SamePage Group based in the historic Treasury building on Victoria Ave.

"I decided to stand for this election after I was approached by members of the council and business and community representatives who have confidence in my abilities to lead the council," Tripe said.

"They trust me to energise the council and lead us into the future with initiatives that won't burden the ratepayer."

Asked if he is ready to tackle the challenges of central government reforms to resource management, water infrastructure, and the Future for Local Government Review Tripe said he was well ready.

"I love working with gnarly problems," he said.

"I want to protect our local democracy and I'm ready to strongly oppose the Three Waters reforms and any aspects of other reforms that are not in Whanganui's best interests."

Protecting local democracy is one of five focus areas for Tripe - he also wants to promote a more streamlined and responsive council and back business and growth with the establishment of a mayoral forum.

"The forum will be an opportunity to support existing businesses, encourage new ones, and promote skill growth and job opportunities," he said.

Another focus area is addressing Whanganui's housing shortage.

Tripe said he has a "deep social conscience" and had given a lot of thought to addressing social inequality.

"I know some people see me as a wealthy person who probably doesn't understand the struggles faced by some in our community," he said.

"But I have experienced hard times and I know the challenges some people are facing."

Tripe said he would like the council to facilitate partnerships with community housing providers, and Iwi to provide up to 75 units of affordable housing by 2025.

"The housing would come at no cost to the ratepayer," he said.

"Nor would it impact on the council's pensioner housing."

Tripe said when thinking about strategies he remembers a quote from Winston Churchill.

"However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results."

"It's a reminder to revisit plans and policies to make sure they are meeting your intentions," said Tripe.

"Uncovering and fixing problems is something I do very well," he said.

Asked how he would improve community engagement given that only a small percentage of the population responded to council surveys, Tripe said it was important for elected members and staff to go out into the community.

"Holding community forums at existing hubs like the Hakeke Street Community Centre is a great way to connect with people," he said.

"Going to the places where people gather is the best way to meet them."

Tripe said Te Awa Tupua - the Whanganui River Claims Settlement Act must be central to council operations.

"We need to honour and respect Te Awa Tupua and it is of particular concern in relation to the Three Waters reforms," he said.

"It needs to be protected and we need to address it along with concerns about ownership of water assets."

Tripe said he had been meeting a lot of new people during his campaign and finding out what their concerns are.

"It has been really good to connect with people I haven't met before and hear what their main concerns are.

"Uneven footpaths and tree root problems are serious concerns especially when people have been injured."

Tripe moved back to Whanganui with his wife Carolyn and their three children in 2010, after living in Australia where his oldest daughter resides.

Tripe said ensuring that Whanganui is a great place for families offering plenty of opportunities for education and employment would be priorities if he is elected.

"I think Whanganui is poised to move towards a very prosperous and dynamic future," he said.

"But we need to act. We need to take action and get results and I am confident that I can lead that action."