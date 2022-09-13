David Cotton said he was a very strong believer in partnership. Photo / Supplied

David Cotton says it's important to connect the community to council policy as he seeks a fourth term as a Horizons Regional councillor at next month's elections.

"I have made a living bringing people together, seeking clarity on what the issues are and I treat the council table as exactly the same."

Cotton said his background in real estate and as an independent stock agent added to his role as a councillor.

"You've got to know what the community wants to achieve to then put policies in place and the funding to get outcomes.

"That's certainly my goal but it will be for others to decide whether I've been successful."

He said the main role of councillors was to connect the community with council policy.

"It's important for the community to know where budgets sit," he said.

Cotton said he believed in partnership.

"Together we move forward faster and when we use accessible Horizons funding along with the community spirit it's just wonderful what can be achieved.

"I'm a great supporter of Horizons helping to fund organisations such as the catchment groups we've seen start in the last few years."

Whanganui has two seats on the regional council and Cotton is standing against Alan Wrigglesworth, and current Whanganui District councillor Alan Taylor.

"It takes the first term to understand the process of being around the council table," Cotton said.

"Over this last term, Horizons has taken on $100 million of debt, rates look like they will go up over 50 per cent in 10 years, and in my personal view, that's unacceptable."

He said he planned to debate these issues vigorously around the table to help set the council's priorities.

"I have not won all of the debates but at least people are given the opportunity to have a voice and express opinions.

"It's important we align with all of the community, not just those at the top end."

Cotton moved to Whanganui when he was 16 and has lived in Mowhanau beach for 30 years with his family.

He said he'd been the chairman of the catchment operation committee for two terms, which oversaw over $700 million of assets.

These included the stop banks around the region and the Massey University Anzac Parade report presented to council in August.

"I thoroughly enjoyed that role and now there is data for the new council to make informed decisions."

Cotton also chaired the sustainable land use incentive, New Zealand's largest erosion control programme to help keep soil out of waterways.

"That's been a hugely successful programme involving 860 individual farms and is covering 620,000 hectares of erodable hill country in our region."

"You can't change the world as a single councillor, you need to be able to bring other people along with you.

"You can have very strong views but you will go nowhere if you can't convince six or seven other people that there's merit in your argument."