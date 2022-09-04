Horizons Regional Council is a year early finishing its erosion-prevention aims.

Sustainable Land Use Initiative (SLUI) has met the ambitious on-farm works target that was set at the beginning of the current contract, completing it in three years rather than the targeted four years.

SLUI was developed to protect the region's hills from erosion and is New Zealand's largest hill country erosion programme.

Horizons group manager catchment operations Jon Roygard said that SLUI has been in place for over 15 years and built resilience to storm events and improved water quality.

"Erosion reduction work consists of forestry, pole planting, stream fencing, sediment traps, reversion of land in pasture to native cover, and fencing of existing bush remnants," he said.

The initiative costed $79 million, funded by Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) through the Hill Country Erosion Programme and from ratepayers and landowners, Roygard said.

"The current contract we have with MPI was for four years, however, we're very pleased to say that we've exceeded the on-farm works target set in that contract within three years."

He said the aim was to complete 13,665 hectares by June 2023 and as of June this year 14,639ha had been completed.

"We are also ahead of target for Whole Farm Plans (WFP), which are a key part of SLUI as they identify what erosion works could be applied on individual farms. This is thanks to a lot of hard work on behalf of our staff and landowners."

Roygard said since SLUI began in 2006, more than 649,000 hectares of WFPs had been completed across 898 farms and more than 29 million trees have been planted.

"Last year we received 629 grant applications for works to happen on farms as part of a WFP, which is the second highest we've ever done in a year. 529 of these were completed, with the 100 remaining being rolled over into this year's programme."

He said these works, combined with the freshwater programme, had led to landowners planting over 2 million trees and completing 299km of fencing.

"Overall, it's a great effort considering poor weather conditions, Covid impacting staff, landowners and contractors, and rising costs associated with the physical works."

He said although the works target had already been met, there was still funding available through to June 30, 2023.

"This year's work programme is already well under way with winter forestry and pole planting now mostly complete.

"However, we'd like landowners to be aware that while we have applied for a new round of funding for July 2023, we may not be able to roll over funding as we have done to date."

Landowners can call freephone 0508 800 800 to discuss what could be done on their farm."