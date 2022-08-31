Allan Wrigglesworth wants to represent Whanganui on Horizons Regional Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

Allan Wrigglesworth of Castlecliff is standing for election as a Whanganui representative on Horizons Regional Council.

"I want to give Whanganui an effective voice at the council table and share the council's work with the community," he said.

Wrigglesworth said he had spoken with departing Horizons Whanganui representative Nicola Patrick, who advised him to be prepared for "a lot of reading".

"I am prepared for that, and I want to process all that information and bring it back to the community," he said.

"It's hard for some people to access information about the work being done by Horizons, and it can be quite dense and confusing. I think it is a councillor's responsibility to break it down and make it more accessible."

Wrigglesworth said he also wants to communicate the community's concerns back to Council.

"I want to be present and accessible to people who want to talk about environmental concerns, as well social concerns and public transport, because that is also a Horizons responsibility."

Wrigglesworth has previously stood for election to Horizons and thinks 2022 could be the right time for a successful bid.

There are two positions for Whanganui representatives on the Regional Council - Wrigglesworth is standing against incumbent David Cotton, and current Whanganui District councillor Alan Taylor.

"If I'm elected, I'm sure I could work with either of them," he said.

"David and Alan are both farmers, and as a city and coastal dweller, I think I can offer a different perspective."

Wrigglesworth has lived in Castlecliff for over 30 years and is a married father of four.

"I'm passionate about protecting coastal environments and I'm a former chairman of Friends of the Shoreline."

Wrigglesworth is a school science and maths teacher currently working at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tupoho.

"I think Horizons has important work to do in encouraging youth to become involved in protecting our environment and biodiversity, and I think that is something I can contribute to as well," he said.

"Children in Whanganui are already environmentally aware because of some excellent programmes in schools, and I think the council can help to ensure continued learning."

Wrigglesworth said his varied experience can add value to Horizons' work.

"I have business operations and management experience, and I worked briefly for NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research).

"I would welcome the opportunity to work with and learn from other councillors and Horizons' technical officers."

Wrigglesworth said if he is elected, he will make effective communication with the Whanganui community a priority.

"If elected, I will be sharing and publicising the council's activities and spending that are relevant for Whanganui in every way I can.

"I will work to ensure that the community is included and informed."