Letters: No God-given right to haka

I believe that it is arrogance by New Zealand players and media to get in a tangle over this issue.

I believe that it is arrogance by New Zealand players and media to get in a tangle over this issue.

No God-given right to haka

There are numerous religions in the world and some New Zealanders believe there is another one which worships the Rugby God who appears to be endorsed by sports reporters and inebriated fans.

Oh dear, the All Blacks' pre-match haka has been violated by Irish fans singing during the foot-stomping, breast-beating and tongue-protruding performance prior to the start of the quarter final match last Saturday. Why?

For some reason the New Zealand players, supporters and friendly media expect an opposing team to stand in awe whilst this "war dance" is carried out. Again, why? The rules pertaining to rugby do not include a requirement for teams or spectators to stand in respectful silence while this over-used, multi-purpose event takes place.

It appears that traditional challenges are acceptable from Pacific Island nations, so what is the difference when a group of supporters burst into song? I believe that it is arrogance by New Zealand players and media to get in a tangle over this issue.

Personally, I would love to see a situation whereby the Irish team produces a bunch of shillelaghs and advances on the All Blacks. Imagine a game against Wales after the haka when the Welsh team burst into song with Men of Harlech and closed upon the boys in black. Some teams have even been known to turn their backs and walk away.

I would feel a little more kindly towards the ABs if they all sang both versions of the national anthem, showing an allegiance to the country they are being paid by.

D. PARTNER

Eastown

READ MORE:

• Letters: Well done, Whanganui

• Premium - Your Letters: Happy to break down in Whanganui

• Whanganui Chronicle letters: Freedom vs responsibility

• Letters: Death of Ed Boyd was a great loss to Whanganui community



Climate-change lethargy

Australia has one of the most carbon intensive economies in the world. The emissions over the last decade in industry and transport rose 16 per cent whilst in agriculture it rose 6 per cent. Electricity generation emission dropped 11 per cent due to the closure of inefficient power stations.

A survey conducted by the Australian Broadcasting Commission, in which over 50,000 people of all ages responded, revealed that 72 per cent believed climate change would affect their lives.

To reduce Australia's emissions politicians regurgitated a Howard Government initiative, now known as the Climate Solutions Fund. Money is paid to organisations when targets, set in emission reduction contracts entered into with the Government, has been met. Over the last few years the money paid out has flat-lined. Also, the Government's own Department of the Environment and Energy data forecasts the nation will not meet the 2030 target set at Kyoto Climate Change summit.

Prime Minister Morrison said in a recent Lowry Lecture, "we can never answer to a higher authority than the people of Australia". As with most politicians this means focus on the nation's economic growth by maintaining business-as-usual policies.

To placate voters' climate change concerns, the PM has sought facts to obfuscate the reality of the situation. Amongst others, by proclaiming emissions per person have declined and large sums of money have been spent on renewable energy sources. He lays blame on the media for circulating information that disagrees with his version of Australia's emissions facts.

With global atmospheric carbon dioxide levels now at over 400ppm, the highest it has been for over 800,000 years, populations around the world are protesting at their governments' inactions. Whilst Morrison has admitted climate change is real his actions to date fail to indicate that it is his true position.

Maybe the protestations of many in cities around the world will cause politicians with a similar stance to emerge from their fossil-fuel-fed fantasy world to address an issue that was forecast to occur several decades ago.

MAX WARBURTON

Whanganui

Your letters welcome

The Chronicle welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

•Letters should be kept to 350 words and must not be abusive.

•Include your name, address and daytime phone number - for verification purposes, not for publication. Nom de plumes are not accepted.

•The editor reserves the right to edit, amend or reject any letter.

•The views expressed are not those of the Chronicle or its staff.

•Letters may be published in other NZME publications.

Send your letters by email to;

letters@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

Or mail them to:

Editor, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton Street, Whanganui 4500.