A Gonville house has been extensively damaged by fire.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to the Harper St property just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

FENZ central communications shift manager Chris Dalton said a person at the property had escaped but was believed to have some injuries.

Four fire appliances attended the blaze, with two crews still on the scene after 7pm.

Dalton said a specialist fire safety investigator would determine the cause of the fire.

