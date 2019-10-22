It's alleged the offending took place from July to October this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

It's alleged the offending took place from July to October this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has appeared in Whanganui District Court on charges relating to the supply of drugs and being part of an organised criminal group.

Kieran Clyde McPherson is facing nine charges of allegedly possessing and selling ecstasy and methamphetamine, and being part of an organised crime group.

The alleged offending took place in Taupo and Ohakune from July to October this year.

Four other men are jointly charged on some matters in relation to the investigation.

At Tuesday's appearance, Judge Philip Crayton said McPherson had no previous history of drug-related offending.

READ MORE:

• Fourth person in Whanganui District Court in relation to Jasmine Wilson homicide case

• Whanganui Police looking for two men who failed to appear in court

• Chaos erupts in Whanganui District Court as defendant pleads not guilty to the murder of Kevin Ratana

• Man who had sexual relations with underage girl sentenced in Whanganui District Court

"He is someone who at the age of 36 has a limited criminal history," Crayton said.

The court heard it was a wider investigation that brought McPherson before the court on charges of supplying drugs and involvement in an organised crime group.

The defendant's parents had travelled from Waiouru to support their son in court.

McPherson was remanded on bail until November 15 and will next appear in Ohakune District Court.

Part of McPherson's bail conditions are to not associate with co-defendants and to not associate with the Rebels Motorcycle Club.