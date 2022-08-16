Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Landslide behind Whanganui Repertory Theatre scheduled for repair

4 minutes to read
Bev Pearce (left) and Kerry Girdwood are looking forward to a play opening and a solution to land subsidence at the Whanganui Repertory Theatre. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

It is an exciting time for the Whanganui Repertory Theatre but it has a problem with the 140-year-old building that houses the theatre - a heavy bank of soil is resting against its back wall

