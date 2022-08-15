Jimmy Sutcliffe (standing) and Mike Pyefinch who both play Alan Bennett in the Lady in the Van. Photo / Dee Brough

Meet Mr Alan Bennett and Mr Alan Bennett. Why two Alan Bennetts?

"Well, Jimmy (Sutcliffe) plays Alan Bennett in the present and I play Alan Bennett 20 years later. The older Alan reflects on his time with Miss Shepherd, The Lady in the Van who parked her van in his front garden and lived there in the van for 15 years," Mike Pyefinch, who plays the elder Alan Bennett, says.

How are they going to achieve similar appearances?

"Jimmy's going to shave off his moustache and we're both going to be dressed similarly. Remember that I'm Alan Bennett 20 years later so there would be some differences in appearance."

Both actors have a wealth of theatre experience. Jimmy told me he'd been acting since he was 11 years old with roles in Tauranga and with Amdram. He did a degree in theatre at Victoria University where all aspects of theatre were covered.

"We learnt lightning, directing, script writing, making props and, of course, acting," Jimmy says.

"I counted up how many plays I've been in and it came to 42. I've been treading the boards in Wellington, Levin, Palmerston and Foxton as well as Whanganui," Mike Pyefinch says.

Is he enjoying his role?

"I love it. It's a beautiful part, fabulous dialogue, colourful and descriptive. You've got to learn the script correctly otherwise it doesn't work. The timing's important too."

Jimmy agrees.

"The script's witty. I'm really enjoying it and it's interesting with the two Alans. We get to play off each other. We imitate each other but we don't parody each other."

I'm intrigued as to how this is going to work with two different chaps playing the same character. Do go along and see them at Repertory Theatre, opening on Thursday, August 25 at 7.30pm with subsequent performances on August 26 and 27 at 7.30pm and a Sunday matinee at 2pm on August 28. Further performances will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, September 1-3.

SCRIPT WRITING COMPETITION

Just as Alan Bennett used his real-life experiences to write his play about the Lady in the Van, you too could use your experiences to write your own play and enter Repertory Theatre's youth scriptwriting competition. The theme? 'A life-changing moment'.

This competition is open to young people aged 18 and younger. Your script must take no longer than 15 minutes to perform and have three to five characters. There's a $500 prize for the winner, so be in to win!

Hurry! Entries close on August 31. Further information and entry form available: wanganuirepertorytheatre.co.nz.