Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui ChronicleUpdated

Kevin Page: Things that go bump in the night

6 minutes to read
By midnight I'm creeping around the house, turning all the lights off, locking the front door, putting the dishwasher on cos it's a cheaper power rate at night, writes Kevin Page. Photo / 123rf

By midnight I'm creeping around the house, turning all the lights off, locking the front door, putting the dishwasher on cos it's a cheaper power rate at night, writes Kevin Page. Photo / 123rf

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist

OPINION:

Those among you with children will, I'm sure, be familiar with the concept of the "morning" teenager.

For the uninitiated, what I'm referring to is the jumbled mass of raging hormones, attitude and general

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.