Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Household's latest fad has dramatic consequences

5 minutes to read
Mrs P's put the pooch on a raw food diet - but it's had unexpected consequences. Photo / 123rf

Mrs P's put the pooch on a raw food diet - but it's had unexpected consequences. Photo / 123rf

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist

COMMENT:

When it comes to fads, be it fashion or some other apparently useful application which will make my day run smoother, I've never been right at the front of the line.

In the early

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.