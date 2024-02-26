Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: 10,000 steps a day not so easy

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
Mrs P has found it quite hard to achieve the daily golden target. Photo / 123rf

Mrs P has found it quite hard to achieve the daily golden target. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Not that long ago – a little over two weeks in fact – Mrs P would return from work and proudly inform me how many steps she had taken that day.

This number was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle