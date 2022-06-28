Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kai Hub aims for food resilience in Whanganui

4 minutes to read
Whanganui Kai Hub co-leader and Whanganui Kai Trust member Louise Oskam says they are aiming to change how people think about and manage food. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Kai Hub co-leader and Whanganui Kai Trust member Louise Oskam says they are aiming to change how people think about and manage food. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emma Bernard
By
Emma Bernard

Multimedia journalist

Growing demand for food parcels and increased food waste has a Whanganui group looking at different ways of managing the challenges.

"The time is right for Whanganui communities to change the way they think about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.