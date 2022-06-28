Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron has served three terms. Photo / Bevan Conley

Long-time Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron is not seeking re-election this October, and two of his colleagues have announced their bids to fill his spot.

Cameron, who has served three terms as mayor, said he spent a total of 21 years in local government.

"Having a supportive council and supportive staff has made it a lot easier than other councils.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed it and I still enjoy it, but at my age [74] you've got to think about the next part of your life, to be honest."

Ruapehu district councillors Elijah Pue and Doyle have both thrown their hats in the ring to replace him.

Pue said during the three years he had served on council so far he had applied himself towards understanding all the requirements to deliver in the office.

Ruapehu needed a leader with "a heart for community wellbeing, community initiatives and community development".

"A lot of people have spoken to me across all walks of our community and believe it's time for a young mayor with new, fresh ideas to take the lead in this kaupapa.

"That's why I'm standing, and because I have a love and a passion for the people I serve."

Pue said some upcoming reforms, such as Three Waters, were absolutely necessary.

"Yes, there is some work to be done around the detail of it and asset ownership, and I'm willing to have that discussion, but the upshot of it is that councils across the motu can't afford to upgrade their pipes."

Doyle said there were significant challenges ahead for local government.

He has been a councillor for the past six years.

"It's going to need some pretty steady leadership.

"There are also a number of councillors not standing so we are going to have reasonably inexperienced council next time around.

"I believe I have the skills to lead that council forward and make it work as a unit."

It was important to discuss the issues, not the personalities.

"I love this district and I'd like to see it continue to improve. Good governance is part of that."

That was about making a whole lot of small, good decisions, Doyle said.

"There are opportunities that arise that you can take advantage of, and there are times where you have to say no.

"The mayor is a job at the top and, at the end of the day, it's you that has to make some decisions by yourself. I've been a registered valuer for 20 years, so for 20 years I've made decisions on my own. I have that experience."

Cameron said if anyone had told him he would ever go for local government, he would have said they were mad.

"What actually got me going was quite a big rate rise while I was farming.

"There wasn't so much an anger, I just wanted to know why. I started digging and got fascinated with it."

As for what came next, he said he and his wife would be moving house.

Cameron had "a fair bit of building to do".

He will continue to chair the Walking Access Commission Ara Hīkoi Aotearoa.

"That's only a small commission but it's now connected with Te Araroa walkways and we are working with New Zealand Cycle Trails as well.

"It's one of those things that grows like Topsy."

Pue said he hoped others would put their names forward for the mayoralty.

"We've got two men standing so far. It would be great to have a woman candidate and I'd love to see a woman mayor.

"I wish everyone else [who stands] good luck, but I'm hoping I win of course."

This year's local body elections will be held on October 8.