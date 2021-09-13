Voyager 2021 media awards
Is it you? Whanganui Lotto player wins big with second division Powerball

Powerball second division was struck by a Whanganui player. Photo / File

A Whanganui Lotto player is almost $40,000 richer after winning Lotto Powerball second division.

Eight second division winners each got $30,074 in Saturday's Lotto draw while two of them, including the Whanganui player, also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $37,815.

In July a ticket sold at Whanganui's Countdown Victoria Ave won its holder $18,064 as one of 19 second division winners.

That second division win was the second this month for a ticket bought at Countdown Victoria Ave. That player won $19,986 in the July 10 draw.

Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open at Covid-19 alert level 2 and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.

