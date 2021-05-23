Lotto luck for Whanganui player

Photo / File

A Whanganui MyLotto player was one of 13 people to win $20,484 in second division on Saturday.

Earlier this month a player who bought their ticket from Four Square Riverview, won Powerball second division, winning $26,135.

Last month a Whanganui player was one of three winners to share Lotto's first division prize.

The Whanganui player took home $333,333 from their winning ticket that was purchased online for the April 3 draw.

In late April a Taihape Lotto player was one of four big winners in the Wednesday night Lotto draw, collecting a $250,000 share of the first division prize. The ticket was purchased at Taihape New World.

Also in April Whanganui stores sold two second division-winning Lotto tickets.

The tickets - sold at New World Whanganui and Aramoho Mags & Lotto - were two of 16 winners in the division, each coming with a $19,668 prize.