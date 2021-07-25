Whanganui Lotto player wins $18k

Photo / File

A Lotto ticket bought at Whanganui's Countdown Victoria Ave has won its holder $18,064.

The ticket was one of 19 second division winners in Saturday night's draw.

One player from Auckland won the big one, taking home $17.16 million in Powerball first division, with another five players from around the country winning $166,667 in first division.

This weekend's second division win was the second this month for a ticket bought at Countdown Victoria Ave. That player won $19,986 in the July 10 draw.

Earlier this month a MyLotto player from the Manawatū-Whanganui region picked up $24,631 in second division.

And a ticket sold at Paper Plus Hawera won $17,251 in second division for its holder.