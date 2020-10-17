Ian McKelvie wins re-election in Rangitikei

Ian McKelvie said it took a long time to get his "nose in front" in the race for the Rangitikei seat. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

National MP for Rangitikei Ian McKelvie has won re-election in the electorate for the fourth time, edging out Soraya Peke-Mason in a race he described as "much closer than expected".

With 99.4% of the vote counted, McKelvie, with 16,085 votes, had a lead of 2,318.

"It took me a long time to get my nose in front," McKelvie said

Nationally, McKelvie said it had been "an extraordinary night for the Labour Party".

"We've got a lot of work to do, but I thought our leader spoke very well earlier on tonight.

"Its a very unusual time we're living through, and its going to be very interesting to see what happens in the next 3 or 4 months."

McKelvie said the margins in Steph Lewis's victory in Whanganui was surprising, but that "we win some and we lose some."

"And we've won very few."

Soraya Peke-Mason with Ardian Rurawhe in Ratana on election night. Photo / lewis Gardner

Labour Rangitikei candidate Soraya Peke-Mason has conceded defeat in Rangitikei, but is confident she ran an incredibly strong campaign.

"It was always going to be difficult, it was always going to be a challenge."

"It would have been great if we did, especially for the people of Rangitikei.

"Anything was possible, but I'm happy where I am."

Peke-Mason will likely enter Parliament on the list under these numbers, and says she will be a strong voice for Rangitikei from within the party.

Peke-Mason expects to travel to Wellington on Monday for her induction into Parliament.