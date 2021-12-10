Hundreds of works up for sale at latest Heritage Art Auction in Whanganui

John Gordon Gilfillan made the Lamb Hill etchings in 1865. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's Heritage Art Auctions is in the middle of its biggest event yet, with 720 lots on show until Monday.

The online auction began on December 3, and managing director Henry Newrick says it's been a big undertaking so far.

There is a massive range of items, from 1960s prints of erotic paintings from the 18th century to an undiscovered Frances Hodgkins painting.

"There's so much to do. I've been going to bed at 4am and 3am for the past couple of days," Newrick said.

"We've got people from all over the world who get interested, with software that's really sophisticated.

"At 75, I should be retired with my feet up or on the golf course. Instead, I've set up this new business."

There was something for everybody at the auction, with prices ranging from $30 to $60,000, Newrick said.

There have been a couple of late nights for Henry Newrick this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

One notable lot features rare original etchings of a Whanganui family homestead made in 1865 by John Gordon Gilfillan, one of the surviving children from what is known as the Gilfillan massacre.

In 1847 the Gilfillan homestead was attacked by a Māori raiding party seeking to avenge one of their young men who had suffered a gunshot wound at the hands of a settler.

The property was burnt to the ground.

JA Gilfillan, John Gordon's father, survived the attack, despite being severely wounded in the neck, but his wife and three of his children were killed.

Following the incident, JA Gilfillan took his three surviving children - including John Gordon - to Australia, where he worked as an artist in Melbourne until his death in February 1864.

The suite of wood engravings, made by John Gordon Gilfillan when he returned to New Zealand after his father's death, features Lamb Hill homestead, a property built by his older sister Georgianna and her husband Dr James Allison at Warrengate near Fordell.

Newrick said there were already some bids on them, and he expected the works to go for around $2000 to $3000.

The Frances Hodgkins painting was brought to him by an elderly couple from Rotorua.

"They came down with a whole bundle of stuff, including what they thought was 'just a nice little picture'.

"I sent it off to the experts in Auckland and they were in no doubt it was an authentic Hodgkins.

"The couple that thought they might get $100 may very well get $8000 or $10,000 for it, all going well."

There were "big prices being paid" at art auctions since Covid-19 came along, Newrick said.

The undiscovered Frances Hodgkins painting was brought to Henry Newrick by a couple in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Paintings at a recent Art+Object sale in Auckland went for $15 million, while a CF Goldie work at the International Art Centre in Auckland sold for $1.7m, the most ever paid for a Goldie in New Zealand.

"People can't travel but they've got money, so they're spending it on art and antiques," Newrick said.

"They also prefer to sit at home on their computer, without having to go into a crowded auction room and wait for four or five hours for their number to come in.

"A lot of auction houses around New Zealand and overseas are doing online-only auctions now; even Sotheby's are doing them for the first time."

While the current auction was online, the more expensive items would be available to view on Saturday, December 11, Newrick said.

Because of Covid restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the auction rooms at any one time – wearing masks.

The viewing is at Heritage House, 136 St Hill St, from 2pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, December 11.