Previous recipients Castlecliff Coast Care at work on a dune restoration project.

Community projects focused on biodiversity and climate change responses have received a cash injection from Horizons Regional Council.

Twenty-seven projects will receive funding through the 2024 Kanorau Koiora Taketake – Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant applications and a further six were accepted for the Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi - Community Climate Response Fund.

A total of 60 applications were received, with more than half receiving a grant. Of the successful projects, there are five each from Tararua and Manawatū, three from each of Whanganui and Horowhenua, seven from Rangitīkei, eight in Ruapehu, and one each in Palmerston North and Waitomo.

A total of $412,000 is allocated to both funds, including allocation for eight multi-year projects from previous years.

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said she was pleased the council could support community initiatives focused on biodiversity and climate change.