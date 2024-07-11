“The number of applications grows significantly each year. This year through the Long-term Plan process we allocated an additional $100,000 to assist community groups achieve biodiversity projects. It’s great to see applications from several new groups with brand new projects, as well as previous recipients looking to take their existing projects to the next level.
“We look forward to seeing the outcomes of these projects and watching our communities build their capacity to take action where it really will make a difference.”
2024 Kanorau Koiora Taketake – Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant: Arnim Littek – Equipment for photography records of native species along the coast of the region (Horowhenua), Ātihau Whanganui Incorporation – Wetland restoration project (Ruapehu), Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park Trust – Phragmites karka control (Manawatū), Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park Trust – Post plant care (Manawatū), Koitiata Wetlands Restoration Group – Wetland restoration (Rangitīkei), Kopu Bush Remnant Management Group – Habitat restoration (Tararua), Maata Kotahi Partnership Trust – Trapping project in preparation for kiwi release (Rangitīkei), Makuri Catchment Care Group – Old man’s beard control (Tararua), Manawatū River Catchments Collective – Bat monitoring (Manawatū), Mataroa School – School native seed raising nursery (Rangitīkei), Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Trust – Herbertville coastal restoration (Tararua), Ohaumoko Trust – Forest development in the Mangatipona Stream Valley (Rangitīkei), Otiranui Guardians – Purchase traps for trapping expansion (Ruapehu), Ōtorohanga Kiwi House Charitable Trust – Pikiariki restoration rat control (Waitomo), Ōwhanga Alive – World Rivers Day planting (Ruapehu), Peter & Ella Grant – Matatū – Matatū manu restoration (Whanganui), Project Tongariro (Tongariro Natural History Society Incorporated) – Trapping for Predator Free Ohakune (Ruapehu), Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre – Te Kohanga a Rākau o Pūkaha Nursery (Tararua), Raetihi Primary School – Outdoor Classroom (Ruapehu), Rangitīkei Rivers Catchment Collective – Old man’s beard control (Rangitīkei), Rangitīkei Rivers Catchment Collective – Trap library (Rangitīkei), Ruahine Whio Protectors – Te Potae O Awarua and Pohangina Valley (Rangitīkei), Russell Tocker – Tiakiahuna Wetland restoration (Manawatū), Te Waro A Ngahere trust – Whakaorangia Whakapakaringia Te Ngahere me nga wai / Restore and strengthen forest and waters (Ruapehu), Upper Ōngarue Catchment Group - Whanganui Region Catchment Collective – Trapping extension (Ruapehu), Waikawa Beach Environment Group – Recreation reserve planting (Horowhenua), Waitahora Collective - Old man’s beard control (Tararua).
Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi - Community Climate Response Fund: Environment Network Manawatū (ENM) – Growing Gardens & Communities programme (GGAC) (Palmerston North), Manchester House Social Services – Community Garden Project (Manawatū), Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust – Mara kai initiative (Ruapehu), Whanganui Green Bikes – Becoming a Park Tools School (Whanganui), Wildlife Foxton Trust – Rare plant species propagation for dune restoration (Horowhenua), Woven Rivers Trust – Native seedling stand out area (Whanganui).