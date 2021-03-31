Heaviest rain in months hits Whanganui

Despite the heavy rain over the last few days, the region has not been overwhelmed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The wider Whanganui region has come off relatively unscathed after the heaviest rains in months hit the area.

Whanganui Airport recorded 75.2mm of rain from Monday through to Thursday morning, the most the area has had since December.

In South Taranaki, Hāwera recorded 89.4mm of rain from Tuesday morning through to mid-morning on Thursday.

In the Ruapehu district, Waiouru recorded 24.2mm of rain across Thursday.

Despite the wet conditions, reported slips around the region and accidents on the road have been kept to a minimum.

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash at 10pm on Wednesday on Heads Rd, between Taupo Quay and Guyton St.

The car came off the road and crashed into a tree. There were no reported injuries.

Whanganui, South Taranaki and Rangitīkei district councils all reported no slips, road closures or serious flooding as a result of the heavy rain.