Whanganui news in brief: Bunnings update, Poppy Flight & more

No firm timeframe

Details are unclear about latest plans for Bunnings new store in London St. In January 2019 the retailer announced it would build a new large-format store. It received resource consent in May 2020. In December, Bunnings NZ director Jacqui Coombes said a builder would be appointed soon but there was no firm timeframe for construction. This week a spokeswoman said there was no update on December's statement.

Poppies take flight

The Poppy Flight is visiting Hawera from 11am to 4.30pm on Friday, April 16. It is a nationwide project with 34 pilots each flying a sector on a four-week itinerary in the run-up to Anzac Day, carrying two large pieces of knitted artwork. Meet the pilot and join in the children's activities at the LibraryPlus in Hawera. Bring the kids after school to learn about the RSA, The Starship Foundation and NZ Warbirds and find out what it's like to be a pilot. Knitters and crafters are welcome to make poppies and stars and bring them to the event. Find more information at poppyflight.co.nz.

Grants for grabs

Whanganui Community Foundation's next grant round closes on April 27. The foundation helps community organisations to carry out charitable, educational, cultural, philanthropic and recreational activities in the wider Whanganui area. Funding available includes Quick Response (up to $10,000) and Community Support ($10,000-$100,000). Apply online at whanganuicommunity foundation.org.nz or call 022 595 8700 to discuss your application.

Office closed

The Whanganui Chronicle will not be published tomorrow, Good Friday, but will publish as normal on Saturday and Monday. Our office will be closed Friday to Monday, reopening 9am Tuesday.

Got Premium?

