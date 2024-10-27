Hāwera library and visitor centre to close ahead of new $15.5 million building opening

The Hāwera LibraryPlus will close on November 7 to move to its new location at Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga.

Hāwera’s library and visitor centre will close as its shifts into its new $15.5 million building, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga.

The LibraryPlus will close on November 7.

South Taranaki District Council arts and culture manager Cath Sheard encouraged people to stock up on library books.

“As well as ensuring you’ve got enough to last you over the two weeks the LibraryPlus will be closed, it will also help us because we’ll have less books to shift.”

The i-Site visitor centre – including the AA service centre – will close on November 20.