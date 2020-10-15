Harvey Round Motors salesman Murray Palmer retiring after 40 years in the industry

Murray Palmer is retiring after 23 years at Harvey Round Motors. Photo / Bevan Conley

After 40 years in the motor industry, one of Whanganui's most recognisable car dealers is retiring.

Murray Palmer of Harvey Round Motors officially heads off next week after working for the company for the last 23 years.

Palmer began as a stock agent in Raetihi.

After shifting to Whanganui in the late 70s, Palmer began selling automotive tools and equipment.

He built up his own business, selling machinery to motor garages, including painters and panel beaters, as well as the aviation and marine industry.

By the 90s, Palmer had sold the business to RJB Motors, and decided to try his hand at car selling. He started with RGB, before moving to Harvey Round.

"Harvey Round offered me a job here 23 years ago, and I've been here ever since."

Palmer says the best part of the job is helping customers close a sale, arranging the most appropriate finance, and making sure they're getting a fair deal.

"I just like the sales process. I enjoy the finance side of it. Barry the bank manager, that's what I call myself."

The owner of Harvey Round says he has sold over 4000 cars, with some memorable moments along the way.

"I've dealt with an awful lot of people and a lot of hard cases," Palmer said.

"One of the most hard-case customers was one of my oldest. He was 93, the finance company wasn't going to do it until I pointed out he was going to be carted out of his house into a home.

"I sold him a car, and the finance company backed it, and said, "if he ever falls off the perch we'll just sell the car."

"I was really happy to make it work."

Over his career, Palmer has amassed a list of awards, being named top local salesman five times, as well as receiving an outstanding branch service award. He currently serves as the Vice President of the local MTA branch, a role he's held for fifteen years.

Palmer says the key to being a genuine dealer is staying honest.

"You've got to have good principles. You've got to know how to deal with people."

"You've got to be straight with the public. I tell it how it is, I always have. A straight shooter. I offer the best and fairest deal that I can."

As for what's instore for retirement, Palmer hopes to do occasional part-time work, but also focusing on some more exciting activities, with fishing, classic cars and time in the bush on the cards.

"Over the last three years, a bunch of mates, a lot of us old codgers have completely rebuilt a hunting lodge on 4000 acres up the Kai Iwi Valley. That'll keep me busy"

"I've had a busy life."