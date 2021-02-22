Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Hapū concerns over Whanganui water bottling proposal

Ethan Griffiths
By
4 mins to read
A company wants to use Whanganui's former milk bottling plant in Anzac Pde to bottle bore water to sell both in NZ and overseas. Photo / Bevan Conley

A company wants to use Whanganui's former milk bottling plant in Anzac Pde to bottle bore water to sell both in NZ and overseas. Photo / Bevan Conley

A cultural impact assessment on an application to extract more than 100,000 litres of water per day from a bore on Whanganui's Anzac Parade reveals local hapū concerns about the proposed water bottling operation.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.