The Orange cafe raising money for sick father George Moana and family

The team at the Orange Cafe are raising money for George Moana and his family. Photo / Bevan Conley

A popular cafe on Victoria Ave is raising money for a sick father and his family.

The Orange is raising money for George Moana and his family, who was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in December. He and wife Nicole have three children, aged 11, 4 and 1.

This Wednesday, the cafe will be donating $1 to the family from every item they sell from 7am to 9pm.

Owner of The Orange Vik Handa read about George's story in the Chronicle and immediately started thinking of ways he can help.

"When I read the article, it really touched my heart. My father passed away from a heart attack suddenly and if someone in the community is struggling, I want to help.

"Even if it's a can of drink, food, whatever it is, we will donate $1."

Handa said they sell around 800 items a day, and is aiming to sell over 1500 across the day for the Moanas.

"Some people are giving us money as well and we are just gathering that. Lets see how much we can raise."

George's wife Nicole said they had been blown away by the community's support over the last three months.

"We are blown away and extremely humbled by the generosity of Vik and the team at The Orange. We are lost for words really. That they would want to help little old us.

"The support we have received from our awesome Whanganui community has been incredible and we are so blessed."

Handa said George and his family will be coming into the cafe on Wednesday and asked local businesses to help people like George when they need it.

"We are getting a good response from the community. If we can give back, that's always a good thing.

"We have a lot of businesses here and I think we should help people in the community more. I would love to see more businesses step up and help where they can."