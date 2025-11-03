The funding announcement was at Mangamingi Marae in Raetihi. Photo / Supplied

The Ngā Ara Tūhono Trust and the Department of Conservation are also assisting the projects, which Potaka said was “another powerful example of partnership in action”.

The projects are due to be completed by early 2027, leaving just one more section of the trail to complete the full 231km journey.

The Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride is a range of cycle trails in Ruapehu, running from Mt Ruapehu to Whanganui.

Upston said the Major Events and Tourism Package was designed to drive visitor spending, support local businesses and create jobs.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said visitors come to New Zealand for its scenery and stories like the Mountains to Sea trail. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Ready-to-go projects like these cycle trails will bring more visitors to the region, entice them to stay longer and build confidence in the local economy,” Upston said.

“Adding to the diversity of experiences in the Ruapehu district will develop long-term resilience across our tourism sector - it’s a stunning part of New Zealand and it deserves to be showcased.”

Potaka said the kaupapa would link the people, stories and land, strengthening the community and regional economies.

“Visitors come to Aotearoa New Zealand for our landscapes, our bush and our stories,” he said.

“Te Ara Mangawhero and Te Hangāruru will nurture that connection, places where visitors and locals alike can experience the beauty, meaning and identity of this region.

“We are focused on practical partnerships that protect our taiao [environment], celebrate our culture and strengthen regional economies, ensuring our natural heritage continues to sustain people, place and purpose for generations to come.”

Ngāti Rangi chairwoman Tomairangi Mareikura said the initiative addressed the invisibility of the iwi and economic uncertainty of the region which underpinned Rukutia Te Mana, the Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Act.

“It was wonderful to see Minister Potaka confirm in his statement that Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust will be ‘leading this mahi’ for Te Ara Mangawhero, the 13km extension that will complete the trail,” Mareikura said.

“Te Ara Mangawhero embodies the dreams of our tupuna; to walk, play and enjoy the majestic landscape we share with the wider community.

“Building, preparing, riding and walking Te Ara Mangawhero is all about celebrating and uplifting the House of Paerangi.”

Chief executive Helen Leahy, in her speech, said the collaboration between parties was vital to the success of this project and was humbled by the attendance of Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and Horizons chairwoman Nikki Riley.

“Three years ago, Ruapehu District Council and Ngāti Rangi entered into a heads of agreement which confirmed that after the cycleway is completed, the council will ‘transfer and/or divest itself of ownership of the cycleway and cycleway assets to Ngāti Rangi’," Leahy said.

“We have been working hard to ensure this commitment to the iwi is achieved.”

Te Korowai o Wainuiārua trustee Aiden Gilbert said they were delighted that progress has been made on a “long overdue” project.

“Thank goodness it is over the line - once you start a project, it’s good to be able to finance it right through and finish it,” Gilbert said

“I think it’s been something our area needs, this was [proposed] by a previous Government under [then Prime Minister] John Key.”

The extension for Te Hangāruru will include a 99m suspension bridge.

Kirton said $10.8m would go a long way in reaching the target of completing other trails in the future.

“It’s fantastic that we can complete some of the existing cycleways that need to be done and it gives us confidence that we will have a completed cycleway between Ohakune and Whanganui eventually - we are really enthusiastic about that prospect,” Kirton said.

“We are really pleased that the Government have recognised that the Ruapehu community has had its challenges and this will no doubt add value to the tourism input.

“We hope that we can see the last phase completed, which is quite a significant stretch, between Erua and Waimarino.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.