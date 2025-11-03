Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Government announces Ruapehu ‘regional resilience’ approach by strengthening Mountains to Sea cycle trail

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust will lead the extension project that will complete Te Ara Mangawhero cycle trail. Photo / Supplied

Central North Island leaders are welcoming a $10.8 million Government funding boost for tourism.

The Government will fund the progression of Te Hangāruru and the completion of Te Ara Mangawhero cycle trails in Ruapehu in an effort to build “regional resilience” by boosting tourism.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston

