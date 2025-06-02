Abseil Access staff work on setting up cables for a 30m suspension bridge over the Mangaturuturu River. Photo / Tahlia Frew
Trail builders are three weeks away from opening the newest section of the Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride cycle trail.
When complete, the 29.4km Te Hangāruru Cycle Trail will deliver the infamous “missing link” in a multi-day adventure ride, starting on the volcanic slopes of MtRuapehu and ending at the Tasman Sea in Whanganui.
Iwi collective Te Korowai o Wainuiārua is working with the Ruapehu District Council and other stakeholders in the central North Island to build the trail connecting Waimarino (formerly National Park Village) to Horopito, and eventually to Pokaka.
Trail manager Lynley Twyman said construction of this section began in October 2023 and was being built in stages as funding came in.
Te Hangāruru will feature boardwalks, 17 bridges and four suspension bridges over a track through subalpine landscape, including podocarp forests.
The country’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 200m across the Makatote River, will be built in a later stage of the project.
Earlier this month, teams from Mid West Helicopters, Abseil Access and Impel 2010 installed a 30m suspension bridge over the Mangaturuturu River, and trail builders are working now on completing the approaches.
Another 99m suspension bridge will be built over the Manganui-o-te-Ao in the next phase of works, and an underpass under the Main Trunk Line, just north of Pokaka, is under construction.
“Once complete, this trail will be another jewel for the Ruapehu community and an unforgettable ride or walk for adventurers across Aotearoa,” Twyman said.
Ngā Ara Tūhono Charitable Trust, which oversees the trail, is seeking final funding for the last phases of the trail.
“But we’re building everything we can now, with the resources we have,” Twyman said.
The trust is chaired by Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Members include Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, Tūpoho iwi representative Chris Kumeroa, Ngāti Rangi’s Ngā Waihua o Paerangi pouārahi Helen Leahy, Te Korowai o Wainuiārua chair Aiden Gilbert, Whanganui Māori tourism representative Hayden Potaka and Whanganui District Council representative Rory Smith.
The completed Mountains to Sea trail will offer more than 320km of connected trails, including stretches through two national parks and alongside the Whanganui River.
It will become one of the 23 Great Rides of the New Zealand Cycle Trail, Ngā Haerenga.
The first 9km of Te Hangāruru – “a fabulous piece of track” – will open on June 19.
The trust invited community volunteers to pitch in on Sunday, June 1, to plant 800 locally sourced native trees and shrubs around the Horopito trailhead, opposite Horopito Motors (also known as Smash Palace).
The planting is part of a rehabilitation project for land that was returned to Te Korowai o Wainuiārua by the Crown in May in a Treaty settlement.
“It was covered in rubbish and pest plants like gorse, broom and blackberry. It has been cleaned up with care – now it’s our turn to give back,” Twyman said.
The completed trail will feature an 18km section of the historic Marton Sash and Door tramway route, built in the 1920s for locomotives to take logs from Waimarino and Ngātokoerua to the town of Marton, south of the plateau.
