Te Hangāruru will feature boardwalks, 17 bridges and four suspension bridges over a track through subalpine landscape, including podocarp forests.

The country’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 200m across the Makatote River, will be built in a later stage of the project.

Earlier this month, teams from Mid West Helicopters, Abseil Access and Impel 2010 installed a 30m suspension bridge over the Mangaturuturu River, and trail builders are working now on completing the approaches.

Another 99m suspension bridge will be built over the Manganui-o-te-Ao in the next phase of works, and an underpass under the Main Trunk Line, just north of Pokaka, is under construction.

“Once complete, this trail will be another jewel for the Ruapehu community and an unforgettable ride or walk for adventurers across Aotearoa,” Twyman said.

Ngā Ara Tūhono Charitable Trust, which oversees the trail, is seeking final funding for the last phases of the trail.

“But we’re building everything we can now, with the resources we have,” Twyman said.

The trust is chaired by Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Members include Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, Tūpoho iwi representative Chris Kumeroa, Ngāti Rangi’s Ngā Waihua o Paerangi pouārahi Helen Leahy, Te Korowai o Wainuiārua chair Aiden Gilbert, Whanganui Māori tourism representative Hayden Potaka and Whanganui District Council representative Rory Smith.

The completed Mountains to Sea trail will offer more than 320km of connected trails, including stretches through two national parks and alongside the Whanganui River.

It will become one of the 23 Great Rides of the New Zealand Cycle Trail, Ngā Haerenga.

Photo / Tahlia Frew

The first 9km of Te Hangāruru – “a fabulous piece of track” – will open on June 19.

The trust invited community volunteers to pitch in on Sunday, June 1, to plant 800 locally sourced native trees and shrubs around the Horopito trailhead, opposite Horopito Motors (also known as Smash Palace).

The planting is part of a rehabilitation project for land that was returned to Te Korowai o Wainuiārua by the Crown in May in a Treaty settlement.

“It was covered in rubbish and pest plants like gorse, broom and blackberry. It has been cleaned up with care – now it’s our turn to give back,” Twyman said.

“This planting is all about rehabilitating the whenua, making sure we’re contributing back to the environment and our people.”

Twyman said Te Hangāruru gave riders a front-row seat to “seriously stunning central plateau scenery”.

“You’ll cruise through native forest, alongside relics from early timber milling days, and beautiful farmland.”

Towering above the landscape is Hauhungatahi, at 1521m one of New Zealand’s tallest volcanoes.

“What makes it truly unique is that it’s built atop an upfaulted block of ancient Mesozoic marine sediment – rock that once sat on the seafloor,” Twyman said.

“The lava that formed Hauhungatahi erupted around 900,000 years ago, making it more than three times as old as Mt Ruapehu.”

The completed trail will feature an 18km section of the historic Marton Sash and Door tramway route, built in the 1920s for locomotives to take logs from Waimarino and Ngātokoerua to the town of Marton, south of the plateau.

