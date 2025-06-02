Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Te Hangāruru cycle trail: Key section in Mountains to Sea ride opens in June

By
Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Abseil Access staff work on setting up cables for a 30m suspension bridge over the Mangaturuturu River. Photo / Tahlia Frew

Abseil Access staff work on setting up cables for a 30m suspension bridge over the Mangaturuturu River. Photo / Tahlia Frew

Trail builders are three weeks away from opening the newest section of the Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride cycle trail.

When complete, the 29.4km Te Hangāruru Cycle Trail will deliver the infamous “missing link” in a multi-day adventure ride, starting on the volcanic slopes of Mt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle