A group of 60 flew to Wellington for the third reading of the settlement bill. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford
The Ngāti Ranginui Claims Settlement Bill had its third reading in Parliament, ending a decades-long process.
The settlement involves 10 hapū and about 30 Treaty claims, with properties returned for various uses.
An outstanding settlement around the Tauranga Moana Harbour remains, with a framework for future contributions.
The Ngāti Ranginui Claims Settlement Bill had its third reading in Parliament today, marking the end of a decades-long journey.
The Crown has settled a 17-year negotiation process with iwi of Tauranga as the Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Ranginui Claims Settlement Bill passed the third reading, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Paul Goldsmith said in a statement.
The settlement includes financial and commercial redress of $38 million, return of 15 sites of cultural significance, two properties of cultural significance vested jointly with other iwi and relationship redress with key Crown agencies.
“This has been a long time coming and I thank the Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Trust and the negotiating team for their enduring efforts,” Goldsmith said.
“While no settlement can fully compensate for the Crown’s injustices towards Ngāti Ranginui, I sincerely hope this redress package will support Ngāti Ranginui to realise their economic and cultural aspirations for generations to come.”
The redress includes an agreed historical account, Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi and a Crown apology.
In 1990, 10 Ngāti Ranginui hapū began presenting their claims, Ngāhapū and Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Trust chairman, Te Pio Kawe, told SunLive.
The claimants were Ngāti Te Wai, Pirirākau, Ngāi Te Ahi, Ngāti Taka, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hangarau, Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Ruahine, Ngāi Tamarawaho, Ngāti Pango, along with Ngāti Ranginui, he said.
These lands were primarily designated as scenic or recreation reserves under the Reserves Act 1977.
Several sites are subject to easements, guiding and hunting permits, plant pest control trials or historic grazing arrangements.
Te Hopuni is set aside for use as a cultural centre. The properties reflected a mix of cultural, conservation and recreational purposes.
Goldsmith said the settlement acknowledged the Crown’s breaches of te Tiriti o Waitangi, “including its responsibility for war and raupatu in Tauranga in the 1860s, the purchase of Te Puna-Katikati blocks soon after, the operation and impact of the native land laws, and the compulsory acquisition of land under later Māori land legislation that left Ngāti Ranginui without sufficient land for their present and future needs”.
“I want to acknowledge the people of Ngāti Ranginui who have travelled to Parliament today to witness this auspicious occasion and those who watched the passing of this bill online from Tauranga.”
Ngāti Ranginui is an iwi based in the Tauranga region with a population of approximately 15,000 people.