Golfers gather at Rivercity Golf for a crack at $10,000

Tayne Waugh having a shot at the $10,000 prize on hole seven at Tawhero Golf Club. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Tayne Waugh having a shot at the $10,000 prize on hole seven at Tawhero Golf Club. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui golfers gathered in Gonville yesterday for their shot at glory.

Rivercity Golf hosted a Hole in One Challenge on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, with an ace securing the player a $10,000 cash prize.

More than 20 golfers had a crack at Tawhero's promotional Hole in One challenge. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Co-owner Ivan Howe said if members spent $100 at the course or in the shop in a single transaction during June, they would qualify for the Hole in One Challenge.

"It's just something to garner a bit of interest and let people know we are here and what we are doing," Howe said.

Hole seven, a 140-yard par 3, was the hole of choice for the challenge.

Howe, Caleb Watt and Tom Clark took over from longtime owner Ray Rahui in January, and have been stoked by the support they have had so far.

"Everything has been going really well."

While there was no winner in yesterday's event, Howe said they planned on holding an even bigger one later in the year.

"Keep your eyes and ears open."